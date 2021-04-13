The 56th Annual ACM Awards Return To Nashville This Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music will stage the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards with dick clark productions and broadcast partner CBS on Sunday, April 18th, starting at 8PM EST.

Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the awards show will take place from three notable Nashville country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe which will host live performances.

Additional performances will take place from other venues around the Nashville, including the Station Inn, Bridge Building and on Broadway.

Performances scheduled include Elle King and Miranda Lambert opening the show with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Dierks Bentley performing U2’s classic “Pride (In The Name of Love)” with husband and wife duo The War and Treaty, Brothers Osborne (“I’m Not For Everyone”), Kenny Chesney (“Knowing You”), Eric Church (“Bunch Of Nothing”), Luke Combs (“Forever After All”), Dan + Shay (“Glad You Exist”), Mickey Guyton (“Hold On”), Alan Jackson with “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and a special mashup for “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall (“In His Arms”), Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd (“Chasing After You”), Thomas Rhett premiering “What’s Your Country Song” and “Country Again,”

As well, Blake Shelton will mark the 20th Anniversary of his first hit single “Austin” as well as “Minimum Wage,” Chris Stapleton (“Maggie’s Song”), and Chris Young and Kane Brown (“Famous Friends”).

Lady A has also been announced for this year’s performance lineup, along with New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, and New Female Artist of the Year, Gabby Barrett.