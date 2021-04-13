The Who Team Up With Heinz To Support Children’s Charities

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rock band The Who are once again teaming up with Heinz, to launch a limited edition of Who-branded ‘BEANZ MEANZ THE WHO’ in support of several nonprofits working on behalf of children.

The charity partnership comes more than 50 years after The Who and Heinz partnered for the release of the band’s third studio album “The Who Sell Out” which featured Roger Daltrey sitting in a bath full of Heinz Beanz and featuring “Heinz Baked Beans” as the second track.

The new collaboration won’t involve a bathtub full of Britain’s national snack but the sale of the limited edition cans in the U.S. will help raise funds for Teen Cancer America, and in the UK, cans will raise funds for child hunger charity Magic Breakfast and cancer support charity Teenage Cancer Trust, Heinz and The Who’s respective charity partners.

Along with the cans, a giant, hand-signed (empty) 57.5cm (H) x 42cm (D) version of the limited-edition can will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to charity, via givergy.uk/HeinzTheWho from Thursday, April 15th – Sunday, April 25th.

As well, 500 limited-edition cans have been made available to purchase from The Official Artist Store in the U.S. for just $8.00 (USD).

‘I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like Heinz Beanz, they’re great. They’re so simple; you put your eggs on, you put your toast on, you click your toaster, you time your eggs, and you put the beans in a pan, and it all comes together all in one lump. It’s great. For someone who can’t cook like me, it’s the most magical breakfast you can have: poached eggs and beans on toast,’ The Who’s Roger Daltry said.