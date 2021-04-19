WMG Pacts With Esports Players League

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Asia announced it has sealed a deal to become the exclusive music partner for the Esports Players League (ESPL).

Under the terms of the deal, ESPL will embed songs from Warner Music in its gaming platform, helping to raise the profile of Warner’s recorded music clients with esports fans. The deal will also provide WMG with a portal into the growing world of esports through ESPL’s plaform, and its tournaments.

ESPL is the first amateur and casual esports platform in the world and serves more than 600 million gamers globally, particularly in growth markets such as India, South East Asia and Latin America. The Singapore-headquartered company focuses on events for AAA mobile games, Brawl Stars, Call Of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire, Mobile Legends, and PUBG Mobile, with new titles set to be introduced to the platform later this year.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with ESPL. There’s a huge audience crossover straddling gaming and music, and ESPL’s community of grassroot esports players, along with their engaged fans, will help us to bring the two segments together. ESPL’s trusted ecosystem will also enable us to deliver an array of new, authentic, and bespoke experiences, with gamers forefront of mind, and we can’t wait for everyone to see and experience them for themselves,” said Darren Ho, SVP Music Entertainment and Partnerships, WM Asia.

“Esports is the fastest growing industry in the digital age of entertainment. Warner Music has been active in the ever-changing landscape of today’s world and so this strategic partnership will bring a value proposition to both players and brands across our global network that we are confident will elevate amateur esports to another level” adds Michael Broda, CEO, and Co-Founder of ESPL.