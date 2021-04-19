Senbla Takes A Stake In Netherlands Promoter GEA Live

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Senbla, a London-based concert promoter and production company backed by Sony Music, announced it has expanded into the lowlands with the acquisition of a controlling interest in Amsterdam-based concert company GEA Live.

Founded in 2003, GEA Live has produced shows such as official legacy tours like Elvis Live on Screen, or career highlights productions with composers like James Newton Howard and Giorgio Moroder, as well as in-concert productions of popular television and film franchises.

As part of the acquisition, Senbla will GEA Live on projects such as the Live in Concert version of Netflix’s hit series Our Planet – narrated by Sir David Attenborough, a space project with the European Space Agency with never-before-seen footage and music by film composer Ilan Eshkeri, plus an all new arena show curated by the late film composer Ennio Morricone.

Founded by Ollie Rosenblatt, Senbla has produced concerts by artists such as Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Michael Bublé, Burt Bacharach, Ennio Morricone, Tony Bennett, George Benson, Soft Cell, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Paul Weller, Joss Stone, Itzhak Perlman, Marc Almond, Jack Savoretti amongst others.

Senbla also helped to bring the concept of ‘films in concerts’ to fans in the UK with productions such as The Harry Potter and Star Wars film with live orchestra franchises, which toured extensively in the UK, as well as Beauty and The Beast, La La Land, Love Actually (UK and Australia), and The Godfather.

“As we continue to build momentum and scope in the business, I am delighted our next European chapter is with Floris, Ton and the wonderful team and shows they have built at GEA Live. We have a range of creative ideas we are developing, which match our ambition to bring the best entertainment to the fans, whilst really engaging IP and rights owners to provide maximum commercial return,” said Senbla co-founder and CEO Ollie Rosenblatt.

“Senbla and Ollie Rosenblatt have been trusted allies throughout the years. The new partnership came about almost organically and sets us up for further sustainable growth into new markets. The synergetic advantage it creates, to mutually develop and produce IP with a strategy that is both global in appeal as well as locally informed, is second to none,” added GEA Live co-founder Floris Douwes.