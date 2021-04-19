My Chemical Romance Postpone 2021 Tour Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — Emo pop-punk group My Chemical Romance punted on their 2021 tour, pushing dates for North America and Europe back to 2022.

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022,” the band said in a statement announcing the schedule change.

According to MCR, all tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows and refunds will be available but only during limited windows in some markets, including New Zealand.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, was intended to be a reunion for the band after a 6-year hiatus and followed a successful one-off show at the end of 2019.

The run now is scheduled to begin in North America on August 29th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and wrap on October 15th after a four-night run at The Forum in Los Angeles.

MCR is also lined up for a performance at The Outer Fields at Western Springs, New Zealand in March 2022 as well as a series of shows in the UK and Europe, starting on May 17th at the Eden Project in St. Austel, UK.

The full list of MCR’s announced 2022 tour dates

03/12 Western Springs, New Zealand – The Outer Fields at Western Springs

05/17 Eden Project – St. Austell, UK

05/19 MK Dons Stadium – Milton Keynes, UK

05/21 MK Dons Stadium – Milton Keynes, UK

05/22 MK Dons Stadium – Milton Keynes, UK

05/24 Royal Hospital Kilmainham – Dublin, Ireland

06/04 Sonic Park Fest 2022 – Sonic Park – Bologna, Italy

06/21 Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau – Bonn, Germany

06/22 Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau – Bonn, Germany

8/29 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/5 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/7 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/11 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/13 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/15 St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/16 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 2022

9/20 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/21 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/24 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

9/27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/30 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/3 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10/5 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/7 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/11 Inglewood, CA – The Forum

10/12 Inglewood, CA – The Forum

10/14 Inglewood, CA – The Forum

10/15 Inglewood, CA – The Forum