J Hus, Dua Lipa Take Top Honors At The 2021 Brit Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rapper J Hus, and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa topped the 2021 Brit Awards, taking home the trophies for best male and female solo artist, respectively.

The all-female harmony group Little Mix picked up the win for British group while former 1D member Harry Styles won the prize for British single with his hit ‘Watermelon Sugar.’

Billie Eilish snapped up the award for international female solo artist while Canadian recording artist The Weeknd won the Brit for international male artist.

Haim won the award for international group while Taylor Swift was named the 2021 Brit Awards’ Global Icon.

The Brit Awards, which were delayed from their usual February schedule by the pandemic, took place at the O2 Arena with comedian Jack Whitehall returning for a fourth year as host.

Performances, some live, some pre-recorded, included 2021 Breakthrough Artist winner Arlo Parks, who performed her new single “Higher Power” and Dua Lipa, who delivered a medley of her hits such as ‘Again’, ‘Physical’, ‘Pretty Please’ and ‘Hallucinate.’

Headie One took to the stage for a mashup of ‘Ain’t It Different’ with some help from fellow nominees AJ Tracey and Young T & Bugsey. P!nk remoted in to close the night with a duet of the ballad ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ with Rag’ N’ Bone Man with some help from the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

The full list of BRIT Award winners for 2021

Male Solo Artist: J Hus

Female Solo Artist: Dua Lipa

British Group: Little Mix

British Single: ‘Watermelon Sugar’ – Harry Styles

Breakthrough Artist: Arlo Parks

International Female Solo Artist: Billie Eilish

International Male Solo Artist: The Weeknd

International Group: Haim

Global Icon: Taylor Swift

Mastercard Album: ‘Future Nostalgia’ – Dua Lipa

Announced in March 2021 – Rising Star: Griff