New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club To Host The Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival As It Reopens In June

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in Manhattan will re-open from its COVID-19 slumber by hosting the annual Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival from June 15 – August 15, 2021.

The festival will take place with live performance on the stage of the Blue Note in Greenwich Village, as well as from the main stage of Summerfest in New York’s Central Park.

The bill for the 2021 edition of the festival includes scheduled performances by Chris Botti, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Galactic with special guests MonoNeon, who are lined up for the Summerfest Stage, while the Blue Note will host concerts from Robert Glasper, Jacob Collier, Brasstracks, Ron Carter, Talib Kweli, Eddie Palmieri, John Scofield, Digable Planets, Keyon Harrold, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Ravi Coltrane, Michel Camilo, Al Di Meola, Eric Krasno, Ghost-Note, and more.

“Reopening the Blue Note and re-establishing the festival in 2021 is a significant and important step toward restoring the vibrant music community of New York City,” says Steven Bensusan, President Blue Note Entertainment Group. “The reopening will also allow us to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Festival this year as well as the 40th anniversary of the Blue Note New York.”

“We feel immense gratitude and appreciation for the artists performing at the Blue Note as we reopen,” added Alex Kurland, Blue Note’s Director of Programming, Talent Buyer. “The legacy and legendary quality the Blue Note represents results from the greatness and magic the artists bring to the stage. We are grateful to get back to presenting special and intimate live shows at Blue Note with such extraordinary artists.”

For its opening, the Blue Note Jazz Club will adhere to the reopening guidelines as set forth by the City of New York, New York State, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Tickets can be purchased at www.bluenotejazzfestival.com.