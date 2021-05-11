Billie Eilish, the Killers, Lizzo, and Tame Impala To Headline Firefly's 2021 Return
(CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish, the Killers, Lizzo, and Tame Impala lead the list of headliners announced the 2021 in-person return of the Firefly Music Festival.

Set for the weekend of September 23-26th at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, the festival boasts a lineup that also includes scheduled performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others.

The festival will also feature The Nest, a new DJ stage that has been “tucked high in the trees” which will feature EDM all weekend.

The four-day Firefly features all of the fare we’ve come to expect from a summer music festival, including camping, a bazaar, a pride parade, a roller rink, and a live drag show brunch.

As well, Firefly 2021 will host the North Hub Beach Club, with a tiki bar, DJ performances, and beach volleyball during the day, along with dedicated DJ sets at night as part of the silent disco.

A full lineup for the AEG Presents-backed festival is available on the Firefly website.

https://fireflyfestival.com/

