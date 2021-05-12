Spotify Singles Passes 5B Streams

(Hypebot) — Spotify Singles have passed 5 billion total streams.

Spotify Singles has netted 630 recordings from more than 300 invite-only artists over the last five years.

From covers of hits to song re-imaginings, Spotify Singles prides itself on its best-in-class recording experiences, at renowned studios like Electric Lady, and Abbey Road as well as homemade tracks recorded during the pandemic.

Singles has expanded to add original tracks and artist collaborations in conjunction with popular Spotify playlist brands including mint, POLLEN, RapCaviar, Are&Be as well as cultural moments like Pride, Holidays, the Grammys, and BNA nominees.