Katy Perry & Luke Bryant Expand Their Vegas Residencies

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have both expanded their upcoming residencies at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Perry announced that “due to high ticket demand” she has added eight additional shows to her “Play” residency, with the new dates set for March 2022. The newly announced dates expand on Perry’s previously announced shows which kick off on December 29th and extend through January 15, 2022.

Bryan also built out his upcoming headlining engagement at The Theater with a trio of new shows, with dates scheduled for February 23, 25, & 26, 2022. The new shows are in addition to Byran’s previously announced dates of February 2022: 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, & 20, 2022.

“We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas,” said Luke Bryan. “I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience.”

The 3,500-capacity Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multi-level venue will feature Las Vegas’ largest and tallest performance stage while maintaining an intimate experience for the audience with no seat more than 1,50 feet from the stage.