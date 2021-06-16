More Than 400,000 Fans Tuned In For The First Week Of Danny Wimmer Presents’ New Twitch Channel

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival promoter and producer Danny Wimmer Presents revealed that the launch of their new, branded channel on livestreaming platform Twitch is off to a successful start with more than 400,000 fans tuning in to the first week of original programming.

The DWPresents channel debuted with a live kick-off event on June 3 which featured several hours of live performances, including Widow 7 and Speed of Light, the two finalists in That Space Zebra Show’s “Road to LA” competition.

Fortunately, both acts won in the end and were each presented with the grand prize – a demo deal with Alchemy Recordings, presented by Danny Wimmer himself.

The live kick-off event also included a livestream of the first-ever public acoustic show from metalcore legends Atreyu with a lucky fan winning a trip to for two to the inaugural edition of VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach private island festival and 5-day rock cruise taking place in February 2022.

The first week of programming also included That Space Zebra Show, hosted by Bobby Schubenski (Blackcraft founder), Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit) and Josh Balz (Strange Kids, ex-Motionless In White) raise more than $1,000 for unsigned artists through the “Starving Artists” fundraiser.

Other original programming on the channel included The Writer’s Circle hosted by Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler premiered with special guest Mark Vollelunga of Nothing More, fielding questions from fans about their music

The week capped off with the launch of The Lab, hosted by TikTok star and musician Jeris Johnson and SiriusXM’s Caity Babs.

“It’s not a bad week when your wildest expectations are exceeded 10-fold. We are so honored by the immediate and extensive fan participation on our Twitch channel and feel we have only scratched the surface of this platform’s capabilities. Thank you Twitch for this amazing opportunity,” said DWP CEO Danny Hayes.

The DWPresents Twitch channel will continue to stream original content 6 days a week, all produced by DWPresents, including the current weekly schedule, as follows:

That Space Zebra Show

• Battle For The Big Stage

o Sundays & Mondays at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET

o Bands can submit here: https://forms.gle/Ssn7oRruURV6votv8

• Riff Wars

o Tuesdays at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET

o Fans can sign up to riff with Wes here: https://forms.gle/zFuTgDi3CaiTpaR16

• Starving Artists

o Thursdays at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET

o Artists can sign up here: https://forms.gle/rud6Nc32acwwa1Xw9