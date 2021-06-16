Former Paradigm Agents Matt Galle, Rachel Pestik, And Mike Marquis Join CAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Three former Paradigm Talent Agency alumni – Matt Galle, Mike Marquis, and Rachel Pestik – have joined Creative Artist Agency’s Music Touring division.

“We are honored to have Matt, Mike, and Rachel join the team here at CAA. Many of us at CAA have worked with Matt for almost 20 years, beginning from his early days at the Kenmore Agency,” said CAA Co-Head of Contemporary Music Darryl Eaton. “We’ve always been impressed with his vision, his eye for identifying emerging artists, and his deep passion for the talented musicians he represents. His senior leadership will be a welcome addition to the agency. Our entire group is excited and energized by Matt, Rachel, and Mike joining us to collaborate and further build out our incredible Music department.”

Galle, who spent more than a decade at Paradigm, was a member of the agency’s Music Executive Leadership Group and represented a client roster that included high-profile artists such as Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, My Chemical Romance, Halsey, FUN., Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Kesha, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Taking Back Sunday, LAUV, Austin Mahone, Andy Grammar, Alec Benjamin, Why Don’t We, and Charli XCX.

Marquis was most recently a Music Agent at Paradigm and also served as Chief Operating Officer at Photo Finish Records. In addition, Marquis is also a partner in the touring Sad Summer Festival featuring All Time Low, The Maine, Movements, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys.

Pestik also joins CAA from Paradigm where her clients included Hayley Kiyoko, Of Monsters And Men, half●alive, Emo Nite LA, Taking Back Sunday, and Muna, among others.

All three of the new hires will be based in CAA’s New York bastion.

“I have looked up to and respected a lot of the folks at CAA for the past two decades and so it is a pleasure to finally join the team,” added Galle. “Mike, Rachel, and I are thrilled to start this next chapter in CAA’s New York office, making our mark and walking in the door with new artists Bella Poarch, jxdn, and Nessa Barrett, with more to come. Our goal is always to follow the mantra of quality over quantity in working with clients.”