Bob Dylan To Be Featured In A Ticketed Livestream Concert On Veeps

Folk and rock legend Bob Dylan is lined up to perform an exclusive live-stream concert in his first public performance since the release of his latest studio album Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The virtual concert, dubbed “Shadow Kingdom” will be Dylan’s first concert since December 2019 after his 2020 tour plans were canceled due to the arrival of COVID-19 in North America.

The show will be streamed via the Veeps platform and tickets will be available for $25. After the live stream, the concert will be available to ticketholders for 48 hours after the initial airing.

“It’s an incredible honor and a high point for us all at Veeps to have the opportunity to be working with Bob Dylan, and to be a part of what is sure to be a truly special and historic performance, not only as professionals, but as music fans too,” said Joel Madden, co-founder of Veeps.

Rough and Rowdy ways was Dylan’s 39th studio album and the 18th to debut in the U.S. Top 10 as well as 15 other nations around the world.