Facebook And Instagram Add Free Music Distribution Via Distrokid And TuneCore

(Hypebot) — Undistributed artists can now make their music available for use at no cost on Facebook and Instagram products including Stories and Reels.

Facebook has named DistroKid and TuneCore as its two preferred partners for the new free Independent Artist Program.

Artists can upload music and get paid every time it is used to create content across Facebook and Instagram. Both flat-fee distributors will waive fees for distribution on the two social platforms.

CD Baby, Symphonic, The Orchard, and most other music distributors also distribute to Facebook but charge their normal fees and percentages.

“These days we are seeing a leveling of the playing field as discovery is happening via social media and no longer solely dependent on industry executives and DJs handpicking hits,” said Andreea Gleeson, Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore. “With the popularity of short-form videos, Facebook Stories and Instagram Reels are two important platforms on which fans are finding songs and artists, with careers being made when songs go viral.”

“Facebook is proud to make it easier for independent artists and creators to reach new audiences on our platform and build community through music. When joining our Independent Artist Program, creators are backed by our outstanding distribution partners, allowing them to get their music in front of more people, across all of our apps,” said Chris Papaleo, Music Business Development Manager, Facebook