Apple Music For Artists Adds New Features

(Hypebot) — Apple Music For Artists got a makeover earlier this month and added some key new features.

The redesigned Apple Music For Artists web pages serve as a free centralized home for artists on Apple Apple Music.

In addition to information on Apple’s new Spatial Audio and how to get involved, artists will find some new features:

• “Create” tab – How to use Apple devices and apps to compose and record a song including the Voice Memos app, GarageBand, and Logic Pro. Apple also encourages artists to edit videos with Final Cut Pro.

• Release” menu – Details releasing songs on Apple Music, which includes subjects like finding a trusted distributor, choosing the right image for your artist page, and uploading lyrics to the songs

• More charts from Shazam

• Song Tweets – A new tool makes it easy to tease new music with 30-second song tweets.

• Embedded players for websites and apps – Listeners can access players via social bios, music blogs and artists’ websites

More at https://artists.apple.com/.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor at the Berklee College Of Music online.