Spotify Launches Live Audio App Greenroom Challenging Clubhouse

(Hypebot) — Spotify has launched its own live audio app Greenroom as a direct competitor to Clubhouse.

Spotify built the new Greenroom app based on code from Locker Room which the streamer acquired in March. There are the usual live audio features along with a heavy emphasis on interactivity.

Greenroom users will also have the option of turning their broadcasts into podcasts.

It is now available on iOS and Android in over 135 markets.

The app includes:

New app branding (aka Greenroom) and a new overall look and feel

The ability for any user to host or participate in live rooms

A way to join Greenroom using your Spotify log-in info

A new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center

Recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations

Chat controls to ensure the best possible experience

They’ve also launched a Creators Fund to help fuel great content.

Ideas for musicians