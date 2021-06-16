Sherry Tan Named MD At Warner Music’s Operations In Mainland China

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced that veteran media executive Sherry Tan has been named Managing Director and will serve as the head of the label group’s recorded music business in Mainland China.

In her new role, Tan will be based in Beijing and report to Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Warner Music Greater China.

Tan joins Warner Music from Mengxing Media, a start-up company she co-founded which services entertainment figures such as actor Kris Wu and TV director Zhang Li, and which has co-produced entertainment vehicles such as The Voice and Tmall Double Eleven Gala 2020.

Her c.v. also includes roles at Fremantle Media followed in 2009, where Tan worked as a TV Content Department Production Director, bringing TV entertainment series such as China’s Got Talent, Chinese Idol and X Factor to life.

She then moved to Creative Artists Agency China, serving as a TV and digital content executive.

Tan holds an MA in Music Business from New York University.

“Sherry is a brilliant, creative exec who has a deep understanding of the music industry combined with extensive experience across the entertainment sector. We’re excited to have her come onboard and help us tell our artists’ stories, connecting them with fans in China and around the world. We’ve taken big steps to increase our presence in China over the last few years and now Sherry will help take us to the next level,” said WMG’s Jonathan Serbin.

“Warner Music has an amazing reputation in the entertainment industry for developing artists and focusing on building their long-term careers. It’s also been a pioneer in helping build the digital music market here in China, investing in A&R and striking deals that have enabled fans to access music more easily than ever before,” added Tan.