Brooks & Dunn Return To The Road For A ‘Reboot’ In September

(CelebrityAccess) — Brooks & Dunn are planning to return to the road this fall for their first nationwide North American tour in a decade.

Produced by Live Nation, the Reboot 2021 tour is now scheduled to begin on September 2nd in Indianapolis’s Ruoff Music Center, and wrap with an October 9th performance at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The tour, which was originally r 2020, includes a raft of additional dates, including shows in Cincinnati, Cuyahoga Falls Ohio; Wantagh, New York; Holmdel, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; and Chicago, Illinois.

Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane are lined up to provide support on the tour.

REBOOT 2021 TOUR DATES:

^New Dates | *Travis Tritt and TBA Artist

Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, September 3, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Friday, September 10, 2021 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion^

Friday, September 17, 2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, September 24, 2021 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, October 1, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre