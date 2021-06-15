Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Reveals The Lineup For Its Inaugural Year

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After its opening was delayed for more than a year by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville announced the full show lineup for its inaugural 2021 season.
The bowling alley, restaurant, and concert venue concept plans to open its doors officially on June 25th with the first of two scheduled performances by the Old Crow Medicine show.
Other shows announced for 2021 include The String Cheese Incident, The Front Bottoms, girl in red, Hiss Golden Messenger and many others.
When it opens, the 1,200-capacity Brookyln Bowl Nashville will join a growing list of the chain’s outlets, which also includes locations in Las Vegas, and the brand’s flagship location in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE SHOW LINEUP:
Fri., Jun. 25 | Old Crow Medicine Show (The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys)
Sat., Jun. 26 | Old Crow Medicine Show (Molly Tuttle)
Sun., Jun. 27 I Rebirth Brass Band
Fri., Jul. 2 I The Travelin’ McCourys + Sierra Hull
Thurs. Jul 1 I The Stolen Faces: Grateful Dead Tribute
Sat., Jul 3 I Sparkle City Disco 9th Anniversary Party w/ special guests Ken Sable and Carousel
Thurs., Jul 8 I End of The Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band
Sat., July 10 I Parker Gispert + Country Westerns + Gentleman Jesse
Thurs., Jul. 15 | Dumpstaphunk + Cha Wa
Thurs., Aug 5 I Town Mountain + Kelsey Waldon
Sat., Aug. 7 | Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return
Fri., Aug. 13 | Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Thurs., Aug. 19 | Lightning 100 Presents – Maggie Rose (Southern Avenue, Bre Kennedy)
Fri., Aug. 20 I Langhorne Slim
Sat., Aug. 21 | Pop Evil: Versatile Tour (Zero 9:36, BRKN Love)
Sun., Aug 22 I Grateful Shred
Tues., Aug. 24 | The String Cheese Incident
Wed., Aug. 25 | The String Cheese Incident
Sat., Sept, 11 I Bayside (Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops)
Wed., Sep. 15 | Lightning 100 Presents – Lucy Dacus (Bachelor)
Thurs., Sep. 16 | Shinyribs (Patrick Sweany)
Fri., Sep. 24 I The Front Bottoms
Tues., Sep. 28 I Dr. Dog
Wed., Sep. 29 I Dr. Dog
Fri., Oct. 1 | Madeleine Peyroux + Paula Cole
Wed., Oct. 6 | Lightning 100 Presents – Dayglow
Sat., Oct. 9 | The Infamous Stringdusters
Tues., Oct. 12 | Chris Renzema
Fri., Oct. 15 I Saint Motel
Mon., Oct. 18 | Crumb
Tues., Oct. 19 | Lightning 100 Presents – Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby
Wed., Oct. 20 I Patrick Droney
Thurs., Oct. 21 I Blue October
Fri., Oct. 22 I X Ambassadors (Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen)
Sun., Oct. 24 | King’s X (Sound & Shape)
Wed., Oct. 27 I Toadies + Reverend Horton Heat
Fri., Oct. 29 | The Dirty Guv’nahs
Sun., Oct. 31 | Cherub
Sat., Nov. 6 I The Record Company (JJ Wilde)
Tues., Nov. 9 | Live Nation Presents: Madison Beer
Fri., Nov. 12 | Lightning 100 Presents Dinosaur Jr. (Ryley Walker)
Sat., Nov. 13 | Theory of a Deadman (10 Years)
Mon., Nov 15 I Deer Tick + Delta Spirit
Tues., Nov 16 I Waterparks
Sat., Nov. 27 | Colony House (Fleurie)
Sat., Dec. 4 | Jinjer with special guests Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti
Thurs., Dec. 9 | Chicano Batman (Los Retros)
Sat., Dec. 11 I Lawrence
Sat., Feb. 12 | Cory and the Wongnotes feat. Antwaun Stanley & special guest Sierra Hull
Tues., Mar. 8, 2022 | girl in red
Wed., Mar. 9, 2022 I The Midnight
Sat., Mar. 12, 2022 | Lightning 100 Presents – Hiss Golden Messenger
Tues., Mar. 15, 2022 | The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)
Mon., Apr. 18, 2022 I Todrick Hall
Fri., Jun. 3, 2022 |The Hold Steady