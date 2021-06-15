Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Reveals The Lineup For Its Inaugural Year

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After its opening was delayed for more than a year by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville announced the full show lineup for its inaugural 2021 season.

The bowling alley, restaurant, and concert venue concept plans to open its doors officially on June 25th with the first of two scheduled performances by the Old Crow Medicine show.

Other shows announced for 2021 include The String Cheese Incident, The Front Bottoms, girl in red, Hiss Golden Messenger and many others.

When it opens, the 1,200-capacity Brookyln Bowl Nashville will join a growing list of the chain’s outlets, which also includes locations in Las Vegas, and the brand’s flagship location in Williamsburg.

BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE SHOW LINEUP:

Fri., Jun. 25 | Old Crow Medicine Show (The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys)

Sat., Jun. 26 | Old Crow Medicine Show (Molly Tuttle)

Sun., Jun. 27 I Rebirth Brass Band

Fri., Jul. 2 I The Travelin’ McCourys + Sierra Hull

Thurs. Jul 1 I The Stolen Faces: Grateful Dead Tribute

Sat., Jul 3 I Sparkle City Disco 9th Anniversary Party w/ special guests Ken Sable and Carousel

Thurs., Jul 8 I End of The Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band

Sat., July 10 I Parker Gispert + Country Westerns + Gentleman Jesse

Thurs., Jul. 15 | Dumpstaphunk + Cha Wa

Thurs., Aug 5 I Town Mountain + Kelsey Waldon

Sat., Aug. 7 | Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return

Fri., Aug. 13 | Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

Thurs., Aug. 19 | Lightning 100 Presents – Maggie Rose (Southern Avenue, Bre Kennedy)

Fri., Aug. 20 I Langhorne Slim

Sat., Aug. 21 | Pop Evil: Versatile Tour (Zero 9:36, BRKN Love)

Sun., Aug 22 I Grateful Shred

Tues., Aug. 24 | The String Cheese Incident

Wed., Aug. 25 | The String Cheese Incident

Sat., Sept, 11 I Bayside (Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops)

Wed., Sep. 15 | Lightning 100 Presents – Lucy Dacus (Bachelor)

Thurs., Sep. 16 | Shinyribs (Patrick Sweany)

Fri., Sep. 24 I The Front Bottoms

Tues., Sep. 28 I Dr. Dog

Wed., Sep. 29 I Dr. Dog

Fri., Oct. 1 | Madeleine Peyroux + Paula Cole

Wed., Oct. 6 | Lightning 100 Presents – Dayglow

Sat., Oct. 9 | The Infamous Stringdusters

Tues., Oct. 12 | Chris Renzema

Fri., Oct. 15 I Saint Motel

Mon., Oct. 18 | Crumb

Tues., Oct. 19 | Lightning 100 Presents – Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby

Wed., Oct. 20 I Patrick Droney

Thurs., Oct. 21 I Blue October

Fri., Oct. 22 I X Ambassadors (Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen)

Sun., Oct. 24 | King’s X (Sound & Shape)

Wed., Oct. 27 I Toadies + Reverend Horton Heat

Fri., Oct. 29 | The Dirty Guv’nahs

Sun., Oct. 31 | Cherub

Sat., Nov. 6 I The Record Company (JJ Wilde)

Tues., Nov. 9 | Live Nation Presents: Madison Beer

Fri., Nov. 12 | Lightning 100 Presents Dinosaur Jr. (Ryley Walker)

Sat., Nov. 13 | Theory of a Deadman (10 Years)

Mon., Nov 15 I Deer Tick + Delta Spirit

Tues., Nov 16 I Waterparks

Sat., Nov. 27 | Colony House (Fleurie)

Sat., Dec. 4 | Jinjer with special guests Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti

Thurs., Dec. 9 | Chicano Batman (Los Retros)

Sat., Dec. 11 I Lawrence

Sat., Feb. 12 | Cory and the Wongnotes feat. Antwaun Stanley & special guest Sierra Hull

Tues., Mar. 8, 2022 | girl in red

Wed., Mar. 9, 2022 I The Midnight

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022 | Lightning 100 Presents – Hiss Golden Messenger

Tues., Mar. 15, 2022 | The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)

Mon., Apr. 18, 2022 I Todrick Hall

Fri., Jun. 3, 2022 |The Hold Steady