California’s Proposed Budget Includes $150 Million In Aid For Independent Live Music

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The state of California is poised to pass a new state budget that includes a proposal for more than $150M in financial assistance to independent venues and promoters that have been devastated by the pandemic’s shutdown.

The proposed budget, which was approved by both houses of California’s legislature on Monday, has gone to Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature but it is unclear when or if he plans to sign off on the plan.

However, the budget passed the legislature without reaching an accord with Newsom, which means that the budget likely will not become law in its current form, with both sides disagreeing over on spending priorities and revenue projections.

Despite the disagreement, and the unclear future of the budget, the National Independent Venue Association hailed the prospect of more financial aid for the state’s beleaguered live entertainment businesses.

“This allocation will play a big role in saving many California stages,” said Casey Lowdermilk, co-founder of NIVA California. “Without independent venues and promoters across the state working to engage their communities, staff, and artists, our voices would not have been heard. We are thankful for those tireless efforts and look forward to working with California legislators to voice our industry as we build back. ”