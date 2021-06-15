RCA’s Record Promotions Team Ups Jessie Maldonado & Pam Kaye

Sony’s RCA Records announced the promotions of Jessie Maldonado to the post of SVP, Promotion & Operations and Pam Kaye, who was upped to Vice President, Hot AC Promotion.

Before landing at her new role at RCA, Maldonado led record promotions in the label’s pop promotion department and will continue to oversee that team, playing a key role in national radio campaigns and with the video networks for the RCA roster.

In her new role, Maldonado will combine her experience in radio promotion and marketing to develop campaigns for RCA artists such as Doja Cat, H.E.R., Khalid, P!NK and Tate McRae, among others.

Kaye’s expanded role at RCA will see her overseeing strategy and rollout at the Hot AC format. Over the course of her past 6 years at RCA, Kaye generated airplay for clients such as P!NK and garnered #1 airplay for various RCA artists at the Hot AC format including Justin Timberlake, Sia, Elle King, Mark Ronson and Walk The Moon, among others.