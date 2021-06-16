Columbus Crew Strikes A Naming Rights Deal For The Team’s New Stadium

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Major League Soccer organization Columbus Crew announced it has secured a long-term partnership with fintech company Lower that will see the team’s Columbus stadium named Lower.com Field, effective immediately.

“We are proud to partner with Lower in naming our new Stadium,” said Dee Haslam, Columbus Crew Investor-Operator. “Dan Snyder’s leadership and vision align so strongly with the goals of the Crew. Lower is a world class company, rooted in Columbus, renowned for their culture and fully invested in giving back to our community. Lower.com Field will provide our players a home-field advantage and our supporters a best-in-class experience. In addition to match days, we are immensely excited that Lower.com Field will be the cornerstone of a new live, work, and play neighborhood in Astor Park. On behalf of the Haslam and Edwards Families, we look forward to working together to make a sustainable and positive difference in Columbus and for our supporters.”

The brand new Lower.com Field is scheduled to debut on July 3rd when the Crew hosts the New England Revolution for the venue’s Inaugural Match with a full capacity of 20,011.

The stadium features steeply pitched seating, providing fans with improved sightlines of the field, as well as a 220,000 square-foot canopy that will cover all supporters during the match, providing shelter from weather conditions throughout the season.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Lower will collaborate with the Crew on several community-based initiatives, including becoming a presenting partner to the Crew’s Mini-Pitch Project. The Mini-Pitch Project is a field development project seeks to provide local youth in underserved communities with the opportunity to get outside and play soccer in a safe environment.

The full financial details of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed. Columbus Crew was represented in the negotiations for the sponsorship agreement by Legends Global Partnerships.