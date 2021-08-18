Los Angeles County To Require Masks At All Large Outdoor Events

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles County public health officials have issued a new order requiring that anyone attending large outdoor events, including concerts, music festivals and sports, to mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.

The order, which goes into effect on Thursday, applies to all events, even outdoors, with crowds of more than 10,000. For those events, fans are required to wear face masks at all times unless eating or drinking.

“As the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread, wearing masks — regardless of vaccination status — indoors and in crowded settings, including at outdoor mega events, reduces the risk of being infected with and transmitting COVID-19,” the Department of Public Health said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday evening.

The rules also require that masks be worn in all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, and public and private businesses in Los Angeles County.

The rules are a step above the current requirements from the State of California’s Department of Public Health, which requires masks for only select indoor settings such as public transportation, public schools, and in health care facilities such as nursing homes.