Gilberto Gil Signs Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Brazilian, singer, songwriter, and recording artist Gilberto Gil has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing.

Gil, who has two Grammys and multiple Latin Grammys to his name, is widely regarded as a pioneer of the Tropicália sound alongside artists such as Caetano Veloso, Marcos Valle, and Gal Costa, and helped bring the regional music, which is rooted in traditional Brazilian styles such as samba and bossa nova to wider audiences.

“It’s a pleasure to have Sony Music Publishing team as a partner taking care of my musical works catalogue worldwide,” Gilberto said of his new deal with Sony Music Publishing.

“It is such a privilege to be able to care for the musical compositions of the great Gilberto Gil. We are honored and extremely excited to be a part of his musical journey,” added Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin.