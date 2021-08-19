Nerve Launches First ‘Neobank’ Created Just For Musicians

(Hypebot) — Nerve has launched as the first neobank created for musicians. The bank’s mobile app merges user experience and financial tech designed to “help artists build stronger communities and sustainable careers.”

Forbes defines neobanks as disruptors and “challenger banks” – fintech (financial technology) firms “that offer apps, software and other technologies to streamline mobile and online banking.”

Nerve offers tools and services in English and Spanish to help musicians manage their finances and plan for the future.

Services include:

FDIC-insured business debit and savings accounts to help separatebusiness and personal finances

Artist’s streaming and social follower data with the app

Private networking to help professional musicians find each other, make payments, and collaborate

Free instant payments to anyone with a Nerve account

Access to 55,000 free ATMs perfect for the traveling musician

Nerve offers its FDIC insured accounts and services via a partnership with Piermont Bank, a women-founded that “blends the best of banking and agile fintechs”.

Nerve was co-founded by John Waupsh (CEO) and Ben Morrison (CTO), Waupsh is also the founder and CEO of Preservation Project, a boutique label dedicated to releasing rare funk and soul.

Nerve’s app will officially launch in the US on September 15th and plans to announce additional features and services for musicians in coming weeks.

