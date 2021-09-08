Val Pensa Tapped To Lead RCA Records’ Marketing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — RCA Records announced the promotion of Val Pensa to serve as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing for the label.

In her new role, Pensa will oversee the RCA Records’ marketing department and she will continue in her previous role as marketing lead for several artists on RCA’s roster.

During her time at RCA, Pensa has overseen multiple campaigns for new and established artists, including Doja Cat, P!NK, Becky G, Kygo, Pentatonix, Cam among others.

Most recently, Pensa guided multiple marketing activations on behalf of Doja Cat, helping to land her latest album, Planet Her on the top 5 on Billboard’s 200 Chart.

Pensa was named a Billboard’s Women in Music recipient in 2019, a Billboard 40 Under 40 Power Player in 2016, a Billboard 30 Under 30 Power Player in 2009 and is a three-time Clio Award winner for her marketing campaign for Sia’s “Chandelier.”