Capitol Theatre Names Emily Schmalholz As Head of Special Events, Lauren Northey Promoted To Special Events Sales Manager

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Capitol Theatre announced the promotion of Emily Schmalholz to the post of Head of Special Events at the historic concert venue.

Schmalholz, who first joined the theatre in 2015, previously served as Director of Special Events for the theater, as well as Garcia’s the attached bar and music club.

Schmalholz resume also includes a seven-year stint as a television producer at VH1, before creating her own independent event planning company Life of the Party Productions, as well as work at the Grand Prix New York and the New York Botanical Garden.

While at the Capitol Theatre, Schmalholz has overseen production of some of the venue’s largest events and worked with charities such as Big Brother and Big Sister, as well as with corporate clients, including Netflix.

Lauren Northey, who was previously with the company in a part-time capacity, has also officially joined the team full-time as Special Events Sales Manager.

Northey’s affiliation with The Capitol dates back to 2012 when she volunteered for the venue’s Street Team and later joined the staff as a regular employee in 2018, working in the trenches behind a bar. Since then, she’s worked in multiple roles, from special events and pop-up merch boutiques to “under-the-marquee jams” and livestream benefits.

“We’re excited to have Emily as our Head of Special Events,” said The Capitol Theatre General Manager Bruce Wheeler. “The Cap is mostly known as a concert hall, but with Emily’s help we also excel at putting on all sorts of private parties and corporate events. Her years of experience and network of contacts has us plugged in to not only great clients but top planners and vendors throughout the region. And, she has just added Lauren Northey to her team. Lauren has been working in various roles in The Cap and we’re so pleased that she has become a part of our full-time events team.”