Noted Music Exec Jerry Blair, Dead At 60

STAMFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Jerrold “Jerry” Blair, a music promoter who worked with artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Lauren Hill, Bruce Springsteen and Ricky Martin, died on September 8th after a battle with COVID-19. He was 60.

Blair started his career in music as a college rep at CBS Records but later transitioned to Chrysalis Records, where he served as Director of Wet Coast Operations.

He also held senior roles at Arista, Sony Music, and Columbia Records, where he served as SVP of Promotion for almost a decade.

While at Columbia, Blair helped to take Latin Music mainstream in North America, working with rising stars such as Ricky Martin and Shakira.

He also led MonarC Records, a specialized label that served as a channel for Mariah Carey’s music until 2004 when she shifted to Island.

Blair’s later ventures included the Fuerte Group, a partnership with Rich Isaacson, where he managed and promoted Latin talent, and founding Global Entertainment Management/Perspeciva Music, a music management company.

Blair is survived by his wife as well as a son and daughter.