Letters To Cleo Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rock icons Letters to Cleo announced plans for a brief tour of North America, including a pair of shows in the band’s hometown of Boston.

The run of shows, which will primarily hit the East and West Coasts, kick off on November 11 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, followed by a show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on the following night.

The band then heads back to the East Coast, where they are lined up to perform at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on November 16th, followed by Space in Hamden, Connecticut on November 17th.

Dear Elise, Charly Bliss and Tracy Bonham are lined up to provide support on various dates of the tour.

“I’m so excited for Cleo to be back playing shows after 2 years,” says guitarist and keyboardist Michael Eisenstein. “We’re playing some of our favorite venues and resuming our tradition of ending the tour with homecoming shows at The Paradise in Boston the weekend before Thanksgiving. We can’t wait!”

The tour concludes with the band’s annual ‘homecoming shows’ when they take the stage at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston on November 19th and 20th.

Letters to Cleo began the ‘Homecoming’ tradition in 2016 when they were on the road supporting their “Back to Nebraska” EP, their first new music in 17 years. The band was on stage at the Paradise playing to an enthusiastic and elated hometown crowd when their manager suggested “same time next year?” and now this year will be their fourth annual set of homecoming shows after taking a hiatus in 2020.