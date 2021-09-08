The Foo Fighters To Play A Surprise Concert At The 9:30 Club As It Hosts Its First Public Show In More Than A Year

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Foo Fighters are lined up to perform a surprise hometown show on Thursday night when they take the stage to help the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. re-open after being shuttered by coronavirus for more than 18 months.

The Foos appear to be the go-to act for re-opening venues after their long COVID-19 slumber and have previously helped to re-open iconic performance spaces such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and The Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the show will be limited to just two passes per person and must be collected from the 9:30 Club’s will-call window on the day of the performance.

To attend the show, everyone in the building must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or provide a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours. As well, everyone will be required to remain masked at all times unless they are eating and drinking, or, presumably, performing as part of the show.