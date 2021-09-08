Live Nation Signs On To Open A New Concert Venue In Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa (CelebrityAccess) — Concert giant Live Nation will open its first live music venue in Iowa as part of KeeTown Loop, a new mixed-use entertainment district in works for suburban Des Moines.

The $100 million KeeTown Loop district in Waukee will be anchored by an approximately 3,000-seat concert hall, along with two hotels, and a 100 unit apartment complex , restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and other amenities, according to a press release from the City of Waukee.

Real estate developer Harry Coin said the project is set to break ground this fall and be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

“When we started this project, there was one name we had circled that we knew we wanted to work with and that was Live Nation,” developer Harry Coin said in a news release. “Today that dream is a reality. We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership and the entertainment value it brings to Iowa.”

“The excitement circling the venue has been incredible. This whole project is a state changer and holds massive opportunities, especially for those interested in growing their business. It’s truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and it’s going to move quickly,” added CBRE Listing Agent Josh Masters.