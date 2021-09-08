Whitesnake Announces New Dates For European Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — David Coverdale’s Whitesnake announced a new round of dates expanding their rescheduled farewell tour of the UK and Europe.

The updated tour itinerary starts at Arena in Oberhausen, Germany on May 27th and concludes on June 28th with a show at Lorenzini in Milan, Italy.

The newly announced European dates are in addition to a fistful of previously shows in the UK that started with a March 10th show at 3Arena in Dublin and wrapped at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on May 25th.

“After all the extraordinary challenges we’ve been through together over the last year & a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce the start of our 2022 EU dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years,” David Coverdale said of the expanded tour.

Ahead of the kickoff for the tour next year, Whitesnake will release newly remastered and remixed CD and LP deluxe editions of their 1997 album Restless Heart, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes and a DVD.

Coverdale, who has been the only consistent member of Whitesnake, has revealed he plans to retire from touring in 2022 and focus citing his age and the stress of travel as contributing factors, but said he plans to continue to record new music.

“Last year we were supposed to do what was going to be my farewell tour, and it was sold out and it was amazing. Of course, everything was cancelled to Covid. So, God willing, I’ll be able to do it hopefully next year,” Coverdale told Planet Rock’s Wyatt in an interview earlier this year.

“I’m going to show my appreciation and gratitude for the support that I’ve had, because you can’t do it without an audience supporting you. It’s that simple. They know – the hardcore who follow me – they know that I do my best, the best I can do at that time. And that’s been my work philosophy for as long as I can remember,” he added.