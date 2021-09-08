ADA Reconfigures Leadership Team With The Addition Of Marcus Siskind And Adriana Sein

(CelebrityAccess) — ADA Worldwide, Warner Music Group’s independent label and artist services arm announced major configuration of its leadership team including the addition of Marcus Siskind as Head of U.S., overseeing business development and label management.

In his new role, Siskind will oversee business development, with an eye towards expanding ADA’s U.S. roster with both label and direct artist signings. Siskind will also lead label management, including marketing and product management support to ADA’s many partners.

“I’m excited to join the ADA team and help lead this first-rate organization alongside Cat and Adriana,” said Siskind. “As an entrepreneur who’s spent my career championing artists and creatives through my own independent ventures, I’m well-versed in the needs and opportunities in this space. I look forward to working closely with our label partners and artists to continue empowering the incredible talent of the indie community.”

Additionally, ADA announced the appointment of Adriana Sein has been appointed as Head of International, focused on the company’s global business. In her new role, Sein will leverage her marketing expertise in support of ADA’s international MDs.

“The influx of international business driven by the digital era requires indies to be nimble and capable of meeting tomorrow’s demands,” said Sein. “With Cat, Marcus, and the expertise of the ADA team, I’m confident that we will be able to do just that. I’m eager to connect the dots across the organization and help elevate some fantastic music, together with our global partners and artists.”

Both Siskind and Sein are based in New York and will report directly to ADA’s President, Cat Kreidich.

In addition to these appointments, Jeremy Sponder joins ADA from UMe as VP of Catalog; Samantha Moore joins from The Orchard as Kreidich’s Chief of Staff; and Kyle Aycock has been promoted from VP to SVP of Finance at ADA.