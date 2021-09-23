The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: James McMurtry

James McMurtry has a great new album “The Horses and the Hounds” that addresses the world from an adult perspective. We discuss the life of a modern troubadour, releasing music to generate publicity and ticket sales, for McMurtry it’s all about the live show. Despite being self-deprecating, James oozes with insight. This is a chance to get into the head of one of our foremost singer-songwriters.

