Steve ‘Steve-O’ Carless Joins Warner Records As President Of A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the hire of noted label exec Steve “Steve-O” Carless to the newly created post of President, A&R for the label.

In his new role at Warner, Carless will coordinate the label’s A&R team as well as Julian Petty, EVP/Head of Business & Legal Affairs, and Chris Atlas, EVP, Urban Music & Marketing.

“Steve-O has one of the most brilliant A&R minds in our business – driven by an innate ability to identify and nurture emerging artists and champion superstars. He’s been behind the success of countless hits and the development of next generation talent. Combined with his experience in artist management, as well as multiple other areas of our industry, he’s a true renaissance man and a fantastic addition to the Warner Records senior executive team. Tom [Corson] and I are very happy that he’s come on board, and we’re looking forward to all the amazing talent and music we know he will be bringing into the fold.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Aaron, Tom, and the entire Warner Records team at such an exciting time in both the label’s growth and the evolution of our business. I’m incredibly grateful that this iconic label group recognizes the critical importance, growth, creativity, and worldwide inclusiveness of the vast diversity of artists of color the world over. My focus will be on rising Black creators as they need to know they have advocates in positions of power who can be mentors, guides, and will support them as they navigate the music world and devote themselves to making game-changing music. With the belief of the team and our resources, we will create multiple runways and landing strips for creative entrepreneurs and artists of every stripe,” added Carless.

Before making the move to Warner, Carless led his own SC Company, overseeing projects for artists such as Beyoncé and Polo G. He’s also held senior A&R and creative roles at Def Jam Recordings, Atlantic Records, Republic Records, and served as President of Uptown Records.

Most recently, Carless was Executive Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Group’s Republic Records.

Carless is set to join Warner Records effective December 1st, reporting to Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.