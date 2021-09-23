Records Nashville Expands Their A&R Team With Chele Fassig And Laurel Kittleson-Cobb

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Records Nashville, the Music City based joint venture between Barry Weiss’s Records and Sony Music, announced the expansion of their A&R team with the addition of Chele Fassig as Promotion Manager and Laurel Kittleson-Cobb as A&R Consultant.

Fassig will report to Records Nashville co-heads of promotion Jamice Jennings and Andy Elliott, bringing almost 3 decades of experience in the radio industry to her new post. Fassig started her career at WDZQ, in Decatur, IL, with additional gigs at WNAP and WGRL before joining legendary country station WSOC in Charlotte, NC. Fassig has served as marketing, promotion and NTR director for over 25 years and currently serves in a Senior Media Consultant role for Beasley.

She begins her new gig at Records Nashville on September 22nd.

Laurel Kittleson-Cobb previously served as VP of Artist Development and A&R at Curb Records but she also recently launched Rainier Entertainment, a consulting company for A&R, artist development and publishing. Her previous gigs include Big Machine Label Group, Show Dog-Universal Records and Elevation Music Publishing.

“We’re excited to continue to build out the team at RECORDS Nashville,” comments Weiss, Partner and Co-Founder of Records. “Chele and Laurel are great additions to help take the label to the next level. Let’s go!”