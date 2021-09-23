John Boyle Named Global Chief Content Officer At ASM Global

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm ASM Global announced the hire of industry veteran John Boyle as Global Chief Content Officer with a mandate to “dramatically” expand its development and live entertainment production.

In his new role, Boyle will lead ASM Global’s presentation and production content pipeline for its portfolio of managed arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers.

“It’s acknowledged that ASM partner venues lead the industry in events per venue. With John’s far-reaching experience and the content team we are building, we will provide a greater number and wider array of profitable events to our venues, which comprise the most iconic family of venues in the world,” said ASM Global’s Ron Bension.

Previously, Boyle served as Chief Growth Officer and interim CFO of Insomniac Events, where he played a key role in the growth of the electronic music events promoter, including the spearheading of the Electronic Daisy Carnival’s international expansion in Mexico City, London, São Paulo, New Delhi, Shanghai and Tokyo.

More recently, Boyle served as president of Live Nation Japan where he helped to grow market share and oversaw the launch of the the Japanese iteration of the Download Festival in 2019.

“ASM Global is always projecting into the future to dramatically elevate spectacular live entertainment experiences everywhere on earth and bring people together,” Boyle said. “The opportunity to work with such a dynamic team and expand the company’s content and relationships now and down the road is super exciting. With venues ranging from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin to The Greek Theater in Los Angeles to Coca-Cola Music Hall in Puerto Rico to the largest convention center in North America, McCormick Place in Chicago, our client portfolio is truly exceptional.”