Global Citizen Announces The Addition Of Migos, Jojo, Maggie Q, And Michaela Jaé Rodriquez To The Lineup

(CelebrityAccess) — International advocacy organization, Global Citizen announced the addition of hosts and artists to the lineup for its Global Citizen Live concert and live stream event.

Newly announced hosts for this year include Indian actor and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and French sport journalist and television host Denis Brogniart, who will MC the event live from Paris.

Rap collective Migos has joined the lineup for Global Citizen in Los Angeles and JoJo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michaela Jaé Rodriquez, Maggie Q and Scott Evans are also lined up to appear at the Greek Theatre.

Camile Etainne, Carmen Ejogo, Drew McIntyre, Hugo Clément, Kerry Gladys Ntirampeba, Louise Aubery and Yann Arthus Betrand will make appearances at the Champs de Mars in Paris; Amber Ruffin, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Bonang Matheba, Bridget Moynahan, Connie Britton, Deborra-lee Furness, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Dikembe Mutombo, Katie Holmes, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Skip Marley and Tan France to appear on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City; Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Nancy Isime in Lagos; Celeste Barber and Cathy Freeman in Australia; and Dedé Teicher in Rio as part of the global 24-hour broadcast event.

Global Citizen Live, which is set to take place on September 25th, will be broadcast internationally for 24 hours via Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, and Twitter. Global Citizen Live will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and TIME in the United States, BBC in the United Kingdom, Caracol and Caracol International in Colombia, Channel 9 in Australia, MagentaTV and MagentaMusik 360 in Germany, Mediacorp in Singapore, Multichoice in Africa, Multishow & Bis in Brazil, S3 on SABC in South Africa, AIM Group in Nigeria, RTVE in Spain, Sky & TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France and TV Azteca in México, VRT/Eén in Belgium, and Zee TV in India.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

Performances Announced For This Year’s Global Citizen Include:

• NEW YORK CITY in Central Park (presented by Citi and Cisco) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, Lang Lang and Skip Marley.

• PARIS at Champ de Mars with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Doja Cat, Måneskin, and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said.

• LOS ANGELES at The Greek Theatre (presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Migos, ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer

• LONDON with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man

• LAGOS with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

• RIO DE JANEIRO with Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and

Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio

• SYDNEY with Delta Goodrem

• MUMBAI, hosted by Anil Kapoor, with Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, KiaraAdvani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinhawith, in partnership with Wizcraft.

Additional broadcast performances from across the world include: Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany, BTS from Seoul, Green Day from Los Angeles, Keith Urban, Ricky Martin from various locations in Las Vegas, Lorde and My Morning Jacket from various locations in New York City, Metallica from Louisville, Sho Madjozi and Muzi from Johannesburg and, in partnership with Sony Music Latin, Camilo from Madrid and Lali from Buenos Aires. Straight from the Amazon Rainforest, the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil represented by Mapu of the Huni Kuin, Aldeia Mutum of the Yawanawas, and Owera (Kunumi MC) of the Guaranis join Alok in premiering a unique collaboration project showcasing indigenous culture.