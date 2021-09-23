The Los Angeles Chapter Of Association of Independent Music Publishers To Host A Virtual Panel Discussion Focused On Diversity

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Diversity and equity issues will be front and center at the Association of Independent Music Publishers’ hosts the industry-wide “Leading the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge: Fostering Change,” virtual event on September 28th.

Moderated by Sandye Taylor, VP, Chief DEI Officer, Broadcast Music, Inc., the panel discussion will address ways that global music companies and organizations can develop and execute programs that foster diversity and cultural inclusion for their employees, clients, and communities.

The panel will feature Liliahn Majeed, Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer, Universal Music Group, Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group, and Will Wells, acclaimed Producer, Songwriter, and Educator.

Produced by the AIMP Los Angeles Chapter, the special event is free and being held on Zoom with advance registration required at https://www.aimp.org.

“The AIMP LA Chapter is thrilled to spearhead this diversity, equity, and inclusion event on behalf of our entire national membership. These issues are critical and worthy of an open discussion amongst our peers. Our goal is to not only educate our colleagues but to encourage a diverse and welcoming culture within the music and entertainment industry,” said Ginia Eady-Marshall, AIMP LA Chapter Board Member and Lead Chair DEI Committee, and Barbie Quinn, AIMP LA Chapter Secretary and Lead Chair of the Special Events Committee.