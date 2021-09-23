Dierks Bentley Postpones Shows After A Member Of His Tour Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music recording artist Dierks Bentley pulled out of several upcoming concerts after a member of his tour tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, he has been forced to postpone or cancel several shows on his current “Beers On Me” tour, including shows at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on September 23rd; Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on September 24th; and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on September 25th.

“Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to be our #1 priority,” Bentley posted on social media.

Bentley did not share who among his crew had been afflicted but said that all members of his crew had been vaccinated.

At press time, the tour is set to return to the stage in Detroit on October 7th.