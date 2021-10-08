Progressive Rock Band Marillion Seeks To Crowdfund COVID-19 Tour ‘Insurance’

(CelebrityAccess) — After being unable to secure tour insurance against COVID-19, veteran progressive rock group Marillion is asking their fan base to pitch in.

According to a statement from the band, they are asking their fans to deposit money into escrow that would be used in the event that the band are forced to cancel shows if a member of the tour contracts COVID-19.

Per the statement, the band has already put up £150,000 preparing for their ten-date “The Light at The End Of The Tunnel” tour and face potential ruin if the dates on the tour are postponed.

“The band has not played live since the Pandemic began, and to lose such a huge amount of money would be absolutely devastating,” said Marillion’s manager Lucy Jordache. “We tried to get the tour insured, but it has proved impossible. No companies want to take the risk.”

Jordache went on to detail the band’s crowd-funding plan, noting, “We’re calling it Lightsavers as the tour is called “The Light At The End Of The Tunnel’. We’re asking our fans to pledge money that will be held in escrow and if it all goes Covid free it will be returned to them at the end of the tour. But if we do have to cancel, then their money will be used to pay the bands unavoidable expenses.”

In exchange for their support, fans would receive benefits from the band, even if the money is never used. The perks include anything from seeing your name in a tour program, or a free download of a gig, to a group chat or even a personal meeting with the band via Zoom, depending on the amount donated to the cause.

Fans who contribute will also be entered for a raffle with prizes such as a handwritten lyric of their choice, a full set of guitar plectrums, and personal shout-outs at concerts.

“We are blessed with having the most amazing fans. They are incredibly supportive and loyal. We are desperate to play in front of those wonderful crowds again and I know they are so excited to see us,” said Marillion frontman, Steve Hogarth.

Marillion is no stranger to crowdfunding and were employing such practices before they gained modern cachet. In 1997, Marillion raised $60,000 from fans to help underwrite their U.S. tour.

Marillion’s tour begins at Hull’s City Hall on November 14th.