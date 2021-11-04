2021 GRAMMYS Guide To ‘For Your Consideration’ Marketing

(Hypebot) — For Your Consideration (FYC) marketing communications aims to heighten awareness of a band or musician’s eligible work to the larger music community. Here, we breakdown some guidelines on how to make FYC marketing work for you.

Guest post by Shannon Silver of The Orchard’s The Daily Rind

GRAMMY® season is among us. The first round of voting for the 64th annual GRAMMY nominations closes on Friday, November 5. For Your Consideration (FYC) marketing is common practice for showcasing your eligible work to be, well, considered for a GRAMMY nomination!

You can find a guideline to For Your Consideration marketing below. The following information can also be found on the Recording Academy’s Voting And Solicitation Guidelines page.

What is FYC marketing?

For Your Consideration (FYC) marketing communications bring awareness of an artist’s eligible work to the larger music community, and ideally, to the eyes of Recording Academy voting members. FYC can include, but are not limited to: emails, mailings, invitations, social media, websites, and print ads.

Who is the audience for FYC marketing?

The objective of FYC marketing is to remind voting members of the great release you have (already) submitted to be considered for a GRAMMY nomination. FYC should be general promotional marketing. Keep in mind that the Recording Academy does not release the contact information of its members. Therefore you should exercise caution if doing business with any vendor claiming they have accurate contact lists of Academy members.

What can be in a FYC ad?

Artwork related to product under consideration

Brief, unembellished descriptions of the recording or creators

Copies or links to product – Links to websites that promote eligible recordings

Link to Recording Academy website where Voting and Solicitation Guidelines are posted

Lists of the creators who worked on the recording

Reference to nominations, once nominations are announced. List Category(s) by full name

Reference to the GRAMMY Award with proper registered marks. Reference can be made by name only. The use of logo is prohibited, see below: GRAMMY® GRAMMY® Award GRAMMY Awards® (Only the plural GRAMMY Awards gets the ® on Awards.) GRAMMYs®



What cannot be in a FYC ad?