The Festival Of Small Halls Returns To Spread Holiday Cheer In 2021

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The organizers of Ontario Festival of Small Halls announced plans to welcome music fans back to rural venues across Eastern Ontario during the holiday season.

For 2021, the festival plans to present a lineup that includes Juno-award winning artist Kellylee Evans, Royal Wood, Sam Drysdale, and Silent Winters.

Additionally, for 2021, festival organizers are planning a ‘Big Hall’ experience developed in partnership with the National Arts Centre that will include multiple evenings of music with artists such as Skydiggers, Jill Barber & A Gathering of Friends, Matt Mays, Jim Bryson, Amaka Umeh, Ansley Simpson and Charlie Angus.

The Big Hall experience will also include the Snowman’s Ball featuring Matt Andersen with special guests Fortunate Ones and Reeny Smith.

“These intimate holiday shows are a chance to create special moments that turn into treasured holiday memories,” said Anna Wood, General Manager of the Ontario Festival of Small Halls. “Take a break from the ‘holiday hectic’ and celebrate community; discover the warmth that these unique places can bring when reveling in authentic award-winning Canadian artists.”

Tickets for the Small Halls festival went on sale on November 4th

The 2021 Deck the Small Halls Series features:

Friday, December 3 and Saturday December 4

Skydiggers, Jill Barber and A Gathering of Friends: Matt Mays, Jim Bryson, Amaka Umeh, Ansley Simpson and Charlie Angus – National Arts Centre

Friday, December 10

Royal Wood with Sam Drysdale – Joshua Bates Centre, Athens

Kellylee Evans – Burritts Rapids Community Hall

Saturday, December 11

Silent Winters – Marble Arts Centre, Tweed

Royal Wood with Sam Drysdale – Westmeath Recreation Centre

Sunday, December 12

Royal Wood with Sam Drysdale – St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham

Silent Winters – Chaffey’s Lock Community Hall

Saturday, December 18

Snowman’s Ball: Christmas with Matt Andersen and Friends with Fortunate Ones and Reeny Smith – National Arts Centre