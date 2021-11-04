Work Begins On The Massive Interior Framework Of The MSG Sphere At The Venetian

A section of the steel frameowrk that will support MSG's 160,000 foot interior LED display, which, when completed, will be the highest resolution LED screen on the planet, according to MSG. (Photo: MSG Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Now that the majority of the concrete for the outer shell of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian has been poured, work has begun on constructing the massive steel structure that will support the venue’s interior LED displays and audio systems.

According to MSG, the interior steel work is one of the most complex parts of the project and includes 730 tons steel framework that will form outline of the interior 160,000 square foot LED display and help support the venue’s Holoplot audio system.

Once completed, the LED display will be larger than 3 football fields and completely wrap around the audience, creating an immersive visual display with resolution 100 times better than modern high-definition home televisions.

Along with the visuals, the venue will feature an audio system that includes a staggering 170,000 speakers, utilizing beamforming technology to ensure that every seat in the house has good audio.

Additionally, the system will also simultaneously be able to send unique audio content directionally to specific guest locations in the bowl, MSG said.

The structural steel work for the framework is expected to continue well into 2022 and the MSG Sphere is expected to open to the public some time in 2023.

“Completing MSG Sphere’s domed roof is a significant milestone because it allows us to begin the next phase of construction – building the steel framework to support the advanced audio and visual immersive technologies that will make MSG Sphere a first-of-its-kind entertainment destination,” Nick Tomasino, VP Construction for MSG Entertainment said.