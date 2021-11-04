The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Chris Kimsey

You’re gonna love this. Chris Kimsey, producer and engineer for the Rolling Stones, Peter Frampton, Duran Duran and more, not only opines on those records, he also goes deep into equipment, technique and Dolby Atmos. If you have any interest in the studio, this is right up your alley. And even if not, you’ll dig the stories. Amazing!

