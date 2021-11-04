Two Killed In Fall At ABBA Tribute Show In Uppsala

UPPSALA, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Two men attending an Abba tribute concert in Uppsala on Tuesday were killed when one of them jumped or fell from an upper floor of the concert venue hosting the event.

“Last night just before 19.00, an extremely tragic event occurred at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress. Two people were injured, and one was injured in connection with a fall from a high height inside the room,” the venue said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, Uppsala police said the deaths occurred after an 80-year-old man plummeted from the seventh floor of the Uppsala Koncert & Kongress, striking a 60-year-old man.

A woman who was with the man who was struck was also injured in the fall but is expected to survive.

The concert, a tribute to ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson was scheduled for Tuesday night but was canceled in the wake of the fall.

“We are all shocked by the tragic event and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families,” the statement from the venue added.

Additionally, organizers of an upcoming ABBA reunion concert announced they were holding off on releasing promotional material for the event until Thursday night in light of the “tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night.”