Erika Savage Named SVP Of Global Music Operations At UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Erika Savage, who will serve as the agency’s Senior Vice President of Global Music Operations.

Savage will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles headquarters and will play a key role in strategic planning and business development for the agency’s music division.

Savage comes to UTA from Forma Brands, where, as Senior Vice President, Partnership Development, she oversaw tie-ups between talent and the beauty industry.

Before Forma Brands, Savage was a senior exec at Universal Music Group, where she led strategic development at Interscope Records, including negotiating recording deals with the label’s artists.