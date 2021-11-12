Greta Van Fleet Announce Dreams In Gold Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Greta Van Fleet announced plans to hit the road next year for a tour in support of their latest studio album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate.”
The Dreams In Gold tour features both dates in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe with the first segment of shows kicking off on March 10 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan and wrapping on May 16 at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.
The tour then heads across the Atlantic, with dates starting on June 5th at Grona Lund in Stockholm and concluding on June 29th at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.
Rival Sons and the Velveteers have signed on to provide support for North America.
Tickets for the tour went on sale on Nov. 12th.
Dreams in Gold Tour Dates
March 10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
March 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
March 13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
March 16 — Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
March 17 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
March 19 — Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
March 22 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
March 23 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 25 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 26 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
March 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
March 30 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
April 1 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 2 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 3 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
May 16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center
June 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
June 11 — Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
June 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
June 15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle
June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview
June 25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
June 28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo