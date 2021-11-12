Greta Van Fleet Announce Dreams In Gold Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Greta Van Fleet announced plans to hit the road next year for a tour in support of their latest studio album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate.”

The Dreams In Gold tour features both dates in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe with the first segment of shows kicking off on March 10 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan and wrapping on May 16 at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.

The tour then heads across the Atlantic, with dates starting on June 5th at Grona Lund in Stockholm and concluding on June 29th at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

Rival Sons and the Velveteers have signed on to provide support for North America.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on Nov. 12th.

Dreams in Gold Tour Dates

March 10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

March 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

March 13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

March 16 — Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

March 17 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

March 19 — Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

March 22 — Madison, WI @ ​​Kohl Center

March 23 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 25 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 26 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

March 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

March 30 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 1 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 2 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 3 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

May 16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

June 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June 11 — Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

June 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

June 15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview

June 25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

June 28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo