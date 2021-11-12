Judge Ends Britney Spears’ 13-Year Conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A Los Angeles judge on Friday agreed to end the legal conservatorship of the $60 million dollar estate of former pop icon Britney Spears, ending 13 years of oversight from her father, Jamie Spears.

During a hearing on Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship over Spears’ life and financial affairs should be concluded.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said.

Both Spears and her father sought to end the conservatorship, but little movement seemed to happen in the case until this summer, when Spears herself provided emotionally charged testimony that put the wheels in motion.

During the testimony in June, Spears detailed the arrangement, which she described as stripping her of control of virtually every aspect of her life and she alleged the relationship with her father had become financially exploitative.

She also alleged that under the authority of the conservatorship, she was forced to take medication against her will, and to use a birth control device, and called for an investigation of her conservators.

Judge Penny suspended the conservatorship in September.