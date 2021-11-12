Attorneys Announce Dozens Of New Lawsuits Over Astroworld

(CelebrityAccess) — Lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld Festival are quickly piling up. On Friday, attorneys representing more than 200 people who claim to have been injured at the festival said they planned to file 90 additional suits.

“We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld Festival,” civil rights Attorney Ben Crump announced at a news conference in Houston.

Attorney Alex Hilliard accused Live Nation of criminal negligence

“We are talking about the largest organizer and promoter of festivals and concerts in the world,” Hilliard said at the briefing. “And when that happens, a failure of epic proportions on this type of scale, it is criminal.”

The lawsuits are in addition to at least 50 other suits that have been brought against Live Nation Entertainment, Travis Scott, and other defendants, over the festival that left 9 dead, including a 14-year-old and hundreds injured.

The fatally injured victims of the crowd surge include 14-year-old high school freshman John Hilgert and 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez as well as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University computer science student, who died Wednesday night.

Additionally, Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old Dallas resident, remains in critical care after he was trampled in the crowd surge.

In a statement provided to CelebrityAccess, a rep for Live Nation said: “We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”